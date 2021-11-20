Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Plans $0.18 Dividend

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. Finning International has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

