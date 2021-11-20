Graphic Packaging Holding Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Graphic Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

NYSE GPK opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Graphic Packaging stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

