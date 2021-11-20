Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.510-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.20 million-$20.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.39 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.510-$-1.490 EPS.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. Personalis has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $53.46.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Personalis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.90.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,574 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Personalis by 133.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 72.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Personalis by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.