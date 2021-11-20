Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) Announces GBX 3.39 Dividend

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.62. Edge Performance VCT Public has a 1-year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The company has a market cap of £3.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

In related news, insider Robin Goodfellow acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,750 ($2,286.39). Also, insider David S. Glick acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($9,145.54). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,000.

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

