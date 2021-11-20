Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in October

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the October 14th total of 336,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,979.0 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Gentera from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.57 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of CMPRF stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Gentera has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

