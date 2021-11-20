Sysco Co. (SYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Sysco has increased its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Sysco has a payout ratio of 53.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.90 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.