Adrian Mcdermott Sells 837 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60.

ZEN opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average of $127.78. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.05. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zendesk by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,829,000 after purchasing an additional 274,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Zendesk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.57.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

