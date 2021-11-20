EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director George R. Neble Acquires 5,000 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director George R. Neble bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $443.46 million, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.11.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVER. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 26.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 38.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

