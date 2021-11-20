General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 26,852 shares.The stock last traded at $43.60 and had previously closed at $43.88.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.
About General American Investors (NYSE:GAM)
General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.
