General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 26,852 shares.The stock last traded at $43.60 and had previously closed at $43.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 187,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 96,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

