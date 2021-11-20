Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Down to $33.25

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.25, but opened at $32.20. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 1 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $559.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alerus Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRS)
Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.
