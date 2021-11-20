Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Down to $33.25

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.25, but opened at $32.20. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $559.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.