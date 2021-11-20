Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.04

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 18041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 841,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

