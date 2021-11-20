Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Agilent Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

A opened at $164.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

