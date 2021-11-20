Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.59.
About Kelly Partners Group
Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.