Head-To-Head Review: MINISO Group (MNSO) versus Its Competitors

MINISO Group (NYSE: MNSO) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MINISO Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

MINISO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. MINISO Group pays out -15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 27.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares MINISO Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group $1.41 billion -$213.67 million -15.47 MINISO Group Competitors $61.31 billion $2.21 billion 24.05

MINISO Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group. MINISO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of MINISO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MINISO Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 MINISO Group Competitors 288 2048 2915 110 2.53

As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 2.26%. Given MINISO Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MINISO Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group -14.98% 7.85% 3.75% MINISO Group Competitors 1.49% 14.75% 5.03%

Summary

MINISO Group rivals beat MINISO Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

