Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $630.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PANW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $564.94.

PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.74 and its 200-day moving average is $423.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $287.12 and a 52-week high of $545.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

