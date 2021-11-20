Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 30.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 521,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,479,000 after acquiring an additional 94,395 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 94.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 97,427 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 35.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $179.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.54 and a 200-day moving average of $175.77. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.