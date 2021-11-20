Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.