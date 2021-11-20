Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,706,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 21.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

ETN stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $113.79 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

