BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $914.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $669.00 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $900.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $891.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

