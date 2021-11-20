Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $250.70 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.81 and a 200-day moving average of $242.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.