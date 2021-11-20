Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,076 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

MSFT stock opened at $343.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $208.16 and a 52-week high of $345.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

