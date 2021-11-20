Virtu Financial LLC Buys 132 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $114.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

