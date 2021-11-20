5,113 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 61.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MC opened at $67.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

