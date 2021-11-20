Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $40,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 310.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of SEA by 12.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SEA by 133.3% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

NYSE SE opened at $309.99 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $173.70 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.37 and a 200-day moving average of $300.21. The firm has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

