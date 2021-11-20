Comerica Bank Sells 4,823 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,921 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after buying an additional 2,615,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,369,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after buying an additional 1,669,320 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

