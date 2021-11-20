PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 23,735 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,959 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.37 and a beta of 3.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

