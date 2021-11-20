Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $895,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,250,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,792 shares of company stock valued at $11,820,051. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics stock opened at $278.64 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $280.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.10. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

