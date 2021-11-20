Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after buying an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after acquiring an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 273,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $202.16 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.56 and a 12 month high of $204.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

