SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) vs. Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Head-To-Head Comparison

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SI-BONE and Beauty Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $73.39 million 9.69 -$43.70 million ($1.55) -13.70 Beauty Health N/A N/A -$38.91 million N/A N/A

Beauty Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SI-BONE and Beauty Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00 Beauty Health 0 0 8 0 3.00

SI-BONE currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.20%. Beauty Health has a consensus target price of $29.13, indicating a potential upside of 1.20%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -58.66% -32.49% -24.32% Beauty Health N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beauty Health beats SI-BONE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems. The company also provides HydraFacial CONNECT platform, a three-level industry certification program that will advance aesthetic professionals' skills and give them recognition, respect, and rewards; and system surgical smoke evacuators that vacuums the plume created by laser and electrocautery treatments, such as hair removal, tattoo removal, erbium, and veterinary procedures. Its system surgical smoke evacuators are used by hospitals, plastic surgeons, cosmetic surgeons, OB/GYN, veterinarians, and others. In addition, it offers marketing support services. Its products are distributed worldwide through its sales network. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Signal Hill, California with a location in Long Beach, California.

