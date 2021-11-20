Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $275.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

NYSE:LOW opened at $249.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.49. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $255.22. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

