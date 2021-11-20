Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $39.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.41.

Get Squarespace alerts:

NYSE:SQSP opened at $36.85 on Friday. Squarespace has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $64.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.91.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Squarespace will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $50,404,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.