Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years.

Shares of HIX stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

