Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years.
Shares of HIX stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
