Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Group 1 Automotive has decreased its dividend payment by 38.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $31.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

GPI opened at $190.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.28. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $115.19 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 33.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Group 1 Automotive stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

