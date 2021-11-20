Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the October 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Nomura stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomura presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at $797,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nomura by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

