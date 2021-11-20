Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Short Interest Update

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the October 14th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 168,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 650.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,652 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC raised its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 376,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Growth Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Growth Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

