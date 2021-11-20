Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

ADMP stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 3,449.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.