Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Critical Analysis

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Augusta Gold and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 97.08%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -62.59% -22.46% Fission Uranium N/A -2.52% -2.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and Fission Uranium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.02) -34.25

Risk & Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Augusta Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

