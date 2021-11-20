Windsor Group LTD Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Corteva by 4.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Corteva by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of CTVA opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

