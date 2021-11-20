Tsfg LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,105,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Citigroup by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 1,197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.