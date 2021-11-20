Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,023 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of GIC stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.49. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other Global Industrial news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

