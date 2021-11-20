Tsfg LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.67. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

