Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,737 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -936.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

