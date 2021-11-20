Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Bbva USA bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 47.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 168.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $40.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.