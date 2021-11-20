Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 779.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,939 shares of company stock worth $3,100,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

RLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.