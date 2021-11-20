Comparing Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) and ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) and ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Select Sands and ZEN Graphene Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands -5.10% -15.87% -6.29% ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A -19.13% -18.31%

This table compares Select Sands and ZEN Graphene Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $9.70 million 0.44 -$2.90 million ($0.02) -2.41 ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.06) -90.27

Select Sands has higher revenue and earnings than ZEN Graphene Solutions. ZEN Graphene Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Select Sands and ZEN Graphene Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A ZEN Graphene Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Select Sands has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZEN Graphene Solutions has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Select Sands beats ZEN Graphene Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

