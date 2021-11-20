Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,483 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.00 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.