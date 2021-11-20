Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,504 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 73,445 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of 3D Systems worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 85.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $159,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,904 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $20,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter worth $21,890,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 202.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,036 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 484,285 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $24.30 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,287.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

