Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $709,492. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $387.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

