Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases Shares of 17,500 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 6,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.05.

TJX opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

