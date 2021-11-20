Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

